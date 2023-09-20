Reds and Twins meet to decide series winner

Minnesota Twins (80-72, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-74, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -112, Twins -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 79-74 overall and 37-40 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 80-72 overall and 37-40 in road games. The Twins have gone 31-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 33 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs while hitting .269 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 11-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.