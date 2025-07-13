Reds and Rockies meet, winner secures 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (6-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -245, Rockies +199; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 27-22 record at home and a 49-47 record overall. The Reds have hit 102 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Colorado is 22-73 overall and 12-37 in road games. The Rockies have a 9-57 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Reds are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 18 home runs, 42 walks and 63 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Reds. Austin Hays is 9 for 38 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 17 home runs while slugging .519. Tyler Freeman is 16 for 42 with four doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.