Reds and Red Sox meet, winner claims 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Zack Kelly (2-1, 1.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -164, Red Sox +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati has a 36-40 record overall and a 19-20 record in home games. The Reds have gone 6-14 in games decided by one run.

Boston has a 41-36 record overall and a 23-16 record in road games. The Red Sox have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .417.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Reds with 33 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-36 with a double, two triples, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 21 doubles, 10 triples and seven home runs while hitting .283 for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 10-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .307 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: day-to-day (knee), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.