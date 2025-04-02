Reds and Rangers square off with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, four strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -134, Rangers +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Reds pitching staff had a collective 4.09 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Texas went 78-84 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Rangers scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 4.6 in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (neck), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.