Reds and Pirates play to determine series winner

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -128, Pirates +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 20-22 record at home and a 37-42 record overall. The Reds have gone 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 38-41 overall and 19-21 on the road. The Pirates have gone 23-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

