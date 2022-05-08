springfield-news-sun logo
Reds and Pirates meet in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (11-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (4-23, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (1-3, 9.39 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 4-23 overall and 2-8 in home games. The Reds have a 3-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 5-6 in home games and 11-14 overall. The Pirates have a 9-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI while hitting .225 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has a .326 batting average to rank ninth on the Pirates, and has seven doubles. Ben Gamel is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .230 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

