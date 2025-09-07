Reds and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Brandon Sproat (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -124, Mets +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 39-34 in home games and 71-71 overall. The Reds are 29-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 31-39 record in road games and a 76-66 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 19 home runs while slugging .444. Austin Hays is 9 for 38 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 37 home runs while slugging .523. Brandon Nimmo is 16 for 41 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.