Reds and Giants play, winner takes 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (0-0); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -121, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati went 77-85 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Reds slugged .388 with a .693 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 38-43 in road games last season. The Giants slugged .396 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.