Reds and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -128, Reds +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 53-57 record overall and a 28-30 record in home games. The Reds have gone 9-20 in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 22-34 record in road games and a 55-57 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has a .262 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 22 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Santiago Espinal is 13-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has 17 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.