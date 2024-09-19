Reds and Braves square off in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 219 strikeouts); Reds: Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -211, Reds +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 37-40 in home games and 74-79 overall. The Reds have hit 169 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Atlanta is 82-70 overall and 40-37 in road games. The Braves have a 52-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 34 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 7-for-36 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 30 doubles and 38 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.