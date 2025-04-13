Reds aim to sweep 3-game series over the Pirates

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-1, 1.31 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -196, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Reds can sweep the series with a victory.

Cincinnati is 7-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Reds are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 2-7 record in road games and a 5-10 record overall. The Pirates have a 2-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has three home runs, four walks and 16 RBI while hitting .237 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10-for-38 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has a double and two home runs for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .179 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.