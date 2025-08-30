Reds aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Cardinals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -150, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to stop their four-game skid when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati has a 36-30 record at home and a 68-67 record overall. The Reds have a 44-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has a 30-37 record on the road and a 67-69 record overall. The Cardinals have a 44-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .273 batting average, and has 27 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs, 55 walks and 77 RBIs. Noelvi Marte is 12 for 41 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs while slugging .444. Pedro Pages is 12 for 35 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.