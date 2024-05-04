Reds aim to stop 3-game skid, play the Orioles

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -119, Reds -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row.

Cincinnati has a 16-16 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. The Reds have a 9-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Baltimore has a 21-11 record overall and a 9-4 record in road games. The Orioles are first in MLB play with 49 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with a .308 batting average, and has five doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI. Gunnar Henderson is 10-for-39 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.