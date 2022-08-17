Reds 1B Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

Votto said he got an MRI about 10 days ago.

“I’ve played through lots of different stuff," he said. "I was motivated to get an MRI because of the pain, the interruption of my sleep. It was difficult to lift my arm.

“It didn’t surprise me the result. The feedback that I needed to get surgery surprised me. I tried strength training. It didn’t work.”

Votto was selected by Cincinnati in the second round of the 2002 amateur draft. He broke into the majors with the Reds in 2007 and quickly became one of the majors' most feared hitters.

The Toronto native is a .297 hitter with 342 homers, 1,106 RBIs and a .412 on-base percentage in 1,991 major league games.

Votto's surgery comes with the Reds heading toward the end of a difficult season. They improved to 46-70 with the victory over Philadelphia.

“We are going to miss him a ton,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I have no idea how he was playing with it; trying to play this game with a torn rotator cuff. I was lucky enough to talk to the doctors. They were very clear, this has to get done to get Joey back healthy for next season. That’s what I’m looking for, looking for Joey to play pain-free. This is the best way to make sure that happens."

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, left, gets an out at first on Philadelphia Phillies Bryson Stott during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Two young fans hold signs in support of Reds' Joey Votto during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Marlins won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)