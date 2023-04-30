Red Sox play the Guardians with series tied 1-1

Boston is 14-14 overall and 8-7 in home games. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .257, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cleveland has gone 9-6 in road games and 13-14 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has seven doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .239 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 15-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .291 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. Steven Kwan is 12-for-38 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.