Red Sox LF Tyler O'Neill leaves game against Guardians after collision with teammate

BOSTON (AP) — Boston left fielder Tyler O’Neill had to leave the game against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in the eighth inning after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow pop up.

Devers made the catch as O’Neill collided with him. The pair went to the ground. O’Neill held his face as he sat up, and Devers was face down as a trainer and Red Sox manager Alex Cora raced onto the field.