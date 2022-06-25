Red Sox bring 5-game win streak into game against the Guardians

Cleveland has a 16-11 record at home and a 36-30 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Boston has gone 20-15 in road games and 40-31 overall. The Red Sox are 18-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-31 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .331 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 14-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.82 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.