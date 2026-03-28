Red Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Sonny Gray (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -152, Reds +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Reds batted .245 as a team in the 2025 season with a .706 OPS.

Boston went 89-73 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Red Sox averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 186 home runs.

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Seigler: 10-Day IL (knee), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.