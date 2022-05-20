Red activate slugger Votto off IL before Toronto series

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entry.

Unvaccinated players go on the restricted list because they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The Reds selected outfielder Aristides Aquino, infielder Tayler Motter and right-hander Graham Ashcraft as substitute players. All three were previously with Triple-A Louisville.

Mahle pitched 6 1/3 innings as the Reds won 4-2 at Cleveland on Thursday, a game that was pushed back after being rained out Wednesday. The Reds said Mahle was required to go on the restricted list but could not be replaced on the roster for Cincinnati’s trip to Toronto because he had pitched at least four consecutive innings within the three days prior to the series in Canada.

