Real American Freestyle announces apparel partnership with Takedown, talks with Gable Steveson

Hendrickson’s victory over Minnesota’s Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, drew national attention beyond the sport. The Oklahoma State wrestler's dramatic late takedown in the final gave him the 5-4 win, closed out a 27-0 season and ended Steveson's win streak at 70 matches.

Steveson already has a line of apparel with Takedown — one of many reasons Chad Bronstein, RAF’s co-founder and CEO, believes Steveson would be a natural fit.

“There’s no signed contract, but we’ve been in conversation,” he said.

Hulk Hogan, Real American Freestyle's honorary commissioner who died July 24, told The Associated Press in April the league was in talks with Hendrickson. It signed him a little more than a month later.

The partnership with Takedown is RAF’s first official apparel collection. It will include looks worn by athletes in and out of competition.

Bronstein said the partnership is a step toward building a professional freestyle wrestling ecosystem. The line will deliver a new revenue stream for competitors beyond live events.

“I think we’re going to do really well in the merch game,” he said. “We’re going to sell a lot of good apparel and just keep being edgy with it. We’ll have street wear and then the sports wear. So you’ll have the typical, but we also are developing a street wear line too.”

Takedown CEO and founder Dustin Kawa said it's a significant moment for his company.

“Both brands share a deep love for wrestling and a commitment to fighting for the sport, the athletes, and the community that raised us. Now is our time to make history – together,” he said.

