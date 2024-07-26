Rays take on the Reds after Lowe's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -111, Reds -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds after Brandon Lowe's four-hit game on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has gone 27-27 in home games and 52-51 overall. The Rays have gone 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 49-53 record overall and a 24-25 record on the road. The Reds have a 35-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .250 for the Rays. Lowe is 12-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .271 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 50 walks and 40 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-42 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.