springfield-news-sun logo
X

Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians (51-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-47, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.76 ERA, .77 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -224, Guardians +185; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 54-47 record overall and a 32-19 record in home games. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.44.

Cleveland has a 26-30 record on the road and a 51-49 record overall. The Guardians are 43-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks eighth on the Rays with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Steven Kwan is 19-for-48 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (arm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
COVID-19 community level drops to medium in Clark County
2
Local Arts Council educator learns from Broadway pros
3
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
4
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
5
Champaign County hires business, school liaison
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top