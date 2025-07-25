Rays aim to break 4-game road skid, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (8-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (8-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Reds -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Cincinnati is 28-22 in home games and 53-50 overall. The Reds have gone 43-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 53-50 record overall and a 22-22 record in road games. The Rays rank 10th in the AL with 113 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 19 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 10 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 13 for 39 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (foot), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (back), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.