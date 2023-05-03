Rays acquire minor league RHP Anderson from Reds for cash

BreakingNews
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds in a minor league deal for cash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a minor league deal for cash.

Anderson, 35, went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Triple-A Louisville. He had been schedued to start Wedneday's game at Omaha.

Anderson last pitched in the majors last season, going 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine appearances, including seven starts for the Reds. Over parts of nine big leagues seasons, he is 58-50 and has a 4.25 ERA in 199 appearances.

His best season came in 2017 with Milwaukee, posting a 12-4 record.

Anderson spent a month with the Rays' Triple-A Durham club in 2022. He was assigned there on July 26, with nine of 10 outings coming out of the bullpen.

The Reds signed Anderson to a minor league deal last Aug. 27, two days after being released by Durham.

