Raymond scores 1st NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

Detroit had a 31-13 edge in shots through the first two periods, but couldn’t score despite several good opportunities.

The Red Wings had a two-man advantage for 1:34 in the second, but didn't take advantage until the third.

LARKIN RETURNS

Larkin served his one-game suspension during Detroit's 3-1 win Saturday over Vancouver. The ban was levied after Larkin was ejected from the Red Wings’ season-opening 7-6 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He took a match penalty for punching Mathieu Joseph in response to being driven headfirst into the boards.

“Mathieu Joseph reached out to me and we texted back and forth and that was nice,” Larkin told reporters. “He apologized and I apologized, and I said, ‘Let’s put it in the past.’ And that’s what I’d really like to do with all this.

“I’m very relieved it wasn’t anything serious, and I served my suspension and I’m ready to get back out there.”

Larkin felt if there had been a penalty called on Joseph, the incident would not have escalated.

NOTES: Larkin and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski were roommates in the South Quad dorms at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when both were All-Big Ten first-team selections. Larkin, then 18, played one season for the Wolverines after Detroit drafted him in the first round in 2014. Werenski, then 17, was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2015. They previously won three Michigan state championships on the Belle Tire team, and moved on together to the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, where they attended Pioneer High and had a couple of classes together.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

