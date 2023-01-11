springfield-news-sun logo
Ravens say Stephens fell ill, went to hospital last weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before Sunday's game at Cincinnati and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better, according to the team's statement Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Stephens has started four games for Baltimore this season, including the two before last weekend. The Ravens play at Cincinnati again Sunday night in their playoff opener.

With Stephens and Marcus Peters both inactive last weekend, cornerback Daryl Worley made his first start of the season in the Baltimore secondary.

