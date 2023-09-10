Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out of game vs Houston with ankle injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Houston with an ankle injury.

Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson that went for 5 yards to the Houston 2. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart and trotted gingerly immediately to the sideline.

Dobbins did not return.

The former Ohio State star had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 15 yards.

Dobbins missed all of Baltimore's summer workouts and missed a good portion of training camp while working his way back from a chronic knee injury. He was placed on physically unable to perform list, but was in the starting lineup Sunday against the Texans.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, Dobbins missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and played eight games last season.

