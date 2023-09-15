Ravens rule out Humphrey, Linderbaum, Stanley and Marcus Williams for matchup with Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out four key players for their game Sunday at Cincinnati

42 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens ruled out four key players for their game Sunday at Cincinnati.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) will miss the game. Humphrey also missed the season opener last weekend against Houston, and the other three players were injured in that victory.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad), who did not play last weekend, was a full participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable to face the Bengals.

Cincinnati listed running back Chris Evans (hamstring), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) as questionable.

