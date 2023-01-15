springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

news
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens have left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night's playoff game at Cincinnati.

With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently.

The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left.

The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
2
Wittenberg adds neuroscience major with higher education company
3
Clark County industrial park to connect to city sewer system
4
Man suspected of injuring, abducting women booked into Clark County...
5
Heavy police presence ends on Springfield’s west side; street reopens
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top