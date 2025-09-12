Ravens-Browns matchup in Week 2 brings Super Bowl-winning QB Joe Flacco back to Baltimore

“I was like, ‘Man, I thought we were going to have to see you in the playoffs,’” Jackson said. “He was on a roll. He had those guys in a good position.”

This weekend, Jackson and the Ravens host Flacco and the Browns. It's the 40-year-old Flacco's first chance to play at Baltimore since Jackson supplanted him as the Ravens' starter in 2018. He did face Baltimore when he was with the Jets in 2022, but that game was in New Jersey.

“I got to play them a couple years ago but going back to Baltimore is definitely a little bit different story,” Flacco said. “It is somewhat surprising, honestly, because I‘ve been gone a decent amount of time so the fact that I haven’t had a chance to go back is a little surprising.”

Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl title during the 2012 season. After the Ravens took Jackson in the first round of the 2018 draft, Flacco made nine starts that season and then was traded to Denver.

“We all know kind of the story there and yeah, I have nothing but love for the people in that facility and the people in that city. I mean, for sure it’s one of those things in the NFL, there’s a business side of it and things happen,” Flacco said. “I'm fortunate to be where I am today and be in this position, but I have nothing but love for that city and for that organization. I mean I was a small-school guy that they took a little bit of a chance on early on in the draft and I have so many good memories with those people in that city and that stadium.”

Coming off losses

The Browns (0-1) are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start in Kevin Stefanski’s six seasons as coach. The last three times the Browns lost their opener, they bounced back with a win in Week 2.

Baltimore started 0-2 last season but still went on to win the AFC North. But after losing at Buffalo in their opener, the Ravens could really use a win this week. Their next four games after this are against the Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams.

Takeaway drought

The Browns allowed only 141 yards against Cincinnati last week, including only 7 in the second half. While the defense is doing a solid job stopping opponents, it isn’t forcing turnovers. Cleveland has gone three straight games dating to last season without a takeaway and has gone seven straight without forcing multiple turnovers.

“As good as we play, still more things that we could get better at and that’s one of the areas is takeaways,” cornerback Denzel Ward said. “So we played well, played decent on this past game, but we got to take that ball away.”

Playing to their strengths

The Browns were in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) on 36 of their 71 offensive plays against Cincinnati last week, their highest usage since Week 16 in 2020.

That's partly because of the selection of tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round this year. Fannin was in for 55 plays while lining up at tight end, slot receiver, running back and even quarterback one play. David Njoku was in for 64 snaps. Fannin and Njoku combined for 10 of the Browns' 31 receptions and 100 yards.

Baltimore allowed seven receptions to Buffalo’s tight ends for 97 yards and a touchdown. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, opponents targeted tight ends 127 times against Baltimore last season, 10th-most in the league.

Keep an eye on …

Both teams have rookie kickers who missed extra points last week, and the Ravens and Browns both lost by one point.

Baltimore’s Tyler Loop made both of his field goal attempts while Cleveland’s Andre Szmyt was 1 of 2, including a 35-yard attempt that went wide right late in the fourth quarter that would have given the Browns the lead.

Injuries

Browns tackle Jack Conklin (eye, elbow) is expected to be back after he left the first half of Sunday’s game after being poked in the eye. Defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) is on track to make his season debut after missing last week.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) missed last weekend’s game and missed practice time this week. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (ankle) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) were also on the injury report this week.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL