Ransom, Georgetown Hoyas take on the Xavier Musketeers

BOTTOM LINE: Meri Kanerva and Xavier host Kelsey Ransom and Georgetown in Big East action Wednesday.

The Musketeers have gone 5-6 at home. Xavier has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hoyas are 3-7 in Big East play. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 10.3.

Xavier scores 51.8 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 62.8 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Hoyas square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aizhanique Mayo averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Kanerva is shooting 38.9% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Victoria Rivera averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Ransom is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 44.6 points, 22.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.