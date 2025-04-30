Rangers trade right-handed reliever Matt Festa to the Guardians for cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers for cash, the Guardians announced Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Festa was assigned to Triple-A Columbus and is not on the Guardians' 40-man roster.
Festa has appeared in 108 major league games over five seasons with Seattle, Texas and the New York Mets, posting a 4.60 ERA. He was re-signed by Texas in February. He has pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings in nine relief appearances with Triple-A Red Rock.
The Guardians also announced that right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi would begin a rehab assignment at Columbus on Wednesday night. He has been dealing with a left oblique strain.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
In Other News
1
Simulation shows challenges for people re-entering society after...
2
2 men indicted for attempted murder in 2023 North Limestone incident
3
Global Impact STEM finishes new school building at Clark State...
4
Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police...
5
Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor