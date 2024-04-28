Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits an inside-the-park homer for his 1st big league HR

Batting with Jonah Heim on first with two out in the first inning, Langford drove a 3-2 fastball from left-hander Andrew Abbott toward the gap in right-center.

The ball hit about halfway up the wall at the 374-foot mark, which briefly angles out at 45 degrees. It bounced past right fielder Jake Fraley toward the right field corner.

The 22-year-old Langford took off after seeing the ball get past Fraley. As he sped toward third base, third base coach Tony Beasley vigorously waved him home. He scored without a throw, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

Langford was selected by Texas with the No. 4 pick in last year's draft out of the University of Florida. He broke camp with the Rangers after hitting .365 with six homers in 21 games during spring training.

Going into the series finale against Cincinnati, he was hitting .245 with three doubles and a triple in 26 games.

Langford became the fourth player for the Rangers to hit an insider-the-parker for his first big league homer. The previous one was hit by teammate Josh Smith in July 2022 against Oakland.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb