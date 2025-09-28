Rangers play the Guardians leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jake Latz (2-0, 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Guardians: Joey Cantillo (5-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -160, Rangers +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 43-36 in home games and 86-74 overall. The Guardians are 28-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has an 81-79 record overall and a 33-46 record in road games. The Rangers are 54-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 30 home runs while slugging .505. Bo Naylor is 10 for 34 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles and 18 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 10 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (nose), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (nerve), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (oblique), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (appendectomy), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (wrist), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.