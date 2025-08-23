Rangers place Marcus Semien on the IL for just the 2nd time in his 13-year career

García was activated the first day he was eligible after being out with a left ankle sprain. He took live batting practice Friday before Texas' 4-3 victory over Cleveland in the opener of a three-game series. García was in the lineup Saturday.

Semien's only other trip to the injured list came with the Athletics early in the 2017 season, when he missed almost three months with a right wrist injury. Before the foot injury, Semien had missed just six of the Rangers’ 615 games since joining them before the 2022 season on a $175 million, seven-year contract.

“He's going to be grouchy, I can tell you that,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think he looks at himself as, ‘I need to be out there every day.’ For him to say it's probably going to be awhile, you know there's something going on there.”

Semien was injured in the same game that Evan Carter fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch. Carter went on the 10-day IL on Friday, but could be out for the season.

The 34-year-old Semien is hitting .230 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs and a team-leading 62 runs. He leads Texas in games (609), hits (610), triples (12), walks (239), runs (386) and total bases (1027) since joining the club.

