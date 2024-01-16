Rangers get reliever Daniel Duarte for cash in trade with Reds

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte for cash in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds
news
25 minutes ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte for cash in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Duarte went 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances spanning five stints last season. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment Saturday when the Reds finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with free agent pitcher Brent Suter.

Originally signed by the Rangers out of Mexico in 2013, Duarte was on Cincinnati's opening day roster in 2022 but made just three appearances. He missed most of that season with an elbow injury and finished 2023 on the injured list with a shoulder issue.

Duarte, whose professional debut came in the Texas organization in 2015, shuttled between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville last season. He was 4-0 with a 3.34 ERA in the minors.

Texas also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander José Ureña and invited the pitcher to major league spring training. The 32-year-old made 10 starts with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox last season, his ninth in the big leagues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

In Other News
1
Clark County schools closed Tuesday. Here’s a look inside the process
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
What’s happening this week: Speaker series, food pantries and more
5
Alum entrepreneurs lead Wittenberg University MLK Convocation
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top