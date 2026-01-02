Ranallo leads Ohio against Akron after 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Akron after Bella Ranallo scored 22 points in Ohio's 85-83 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Ohio is seventh in the MAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Danni Scully averaging 2.1.

The Zips have gone 0-1 against MAC opponents. Akron is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Akron allows to opponents. Akron has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The Bobcats and Zips match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Bobcats. Ranallo is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ni'Rah Clark is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Zips. Izzy Callaway is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Zips: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.