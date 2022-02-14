Rams' pass rush of Donald, Miller too much for Bengals

After Evan McPherson's 38-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 20-13 lead with 10:15 remaining in the third quarter, Burrow was sacked four times on his next 11 drop-backs. Donald and Miller each had two sacks during the final 30 minutes.

Right guard Hakeem Adeniji struggled the most against the Rams' pressure, with three sacks allowed after halftime.

Donald said that the Rams remained confident despite having only one sack in the first half.

“I feel like we started taking over the game when we needed to as a defensive front," Donald said. "It’s a team game, it’s a team sport and it’s not just one or two out there. It’s all 11 on the field that at any time was making a big play for us. We found a way to come away with a win and become a world champion and that’s what it’s about.”

Donald had seven of his eight quarterback pressures during the second half, including on a fourth-and-2 from the Rams 49 with 43 seconds remaining when Burrow couldn't complete the pass to Samaje Perine as he was being harassed by Donald.

“When it was the fourth down, you could see they got into the shotgun and they were probably not going to run the football. I said Aaron’s going to close the game out right here,” coach Sean McVay said.

Miller is the first player in Super Bowl history to record multiple sacks for two teams. He had 2 1/2 with Denver in Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and was the game's MVP.

Miller said it wasn't a matter of making any great speech at halftime, it was just sticking to the game plan.

“We kept doing the same things we had been doing all season," said Miller, who also had six quarterback pressures. “We fought through adversity all season long. Just continued to take it one play at a time. We believed in our rush, believed in our process, believed in our teammates and it worked for us.”

Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, including 19 times in the four postseason games. He suffered a knee injury during the game and said afterwards that he would get further evaluation when the team returns to Cincinnati on Monday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he would have to evaluate where the issues in the pass breakdowns occurred.

“In the second half, we called some passes and it got difficult,” he said. "Everyone is just going to say it’s the offensive line -- we have to see how exactly that played out. Don’t ever want a quarterback to get hit, but that’s life in the NFL sometimes.”

Besides Burrow's health, the biggest question going into the offseason is Donald's future. The defensive lineman just completed his eighth season and said throughout the postseason that the only thing missing in his career was a Super Bowl title.

Donald said he was just trying to enjoy the championship before making any decisions about next season and beyond.

“It means everything. This organization drafted me eight years ago to have an opportunity to help bring this here," he said. "The ultimate goal is to be a world champion, I’ve been saying that for the past few years. To finally get the opportunity to feel this, be living in it right now, this time, this moment — it’s hard to put it in words right now.”

