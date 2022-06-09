Ramírez ties for MLB lead with 54th RBI, Guardians top Texas

The nine-inning game, which was delayed 15 minutes at the start, was completed in just 2:07, matching the total time of the two delays.

Bieber allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none in 4 1/3 innings.

Eli Morgan (2-1) worked 1 2/3 perfect innings when play resumed for the Guardians, including a pickoff of Adolis Garcia at second base before he threw a pitch.

Dane Dunning (1-4) gave up four runs and nine hits in four innings, extending his winless streak to seven starts. He is 1-10 in his career on the road.

García and Lowe had two hits apiece for Texas, which has lost six of its last eight. The Rangers only advanced one runner past second base against five Cleveland pitchers.

The Guardians have had seven games postponed due to weather at Progressive Field this year. Cleveland has played four home doubleheaders and has five twinbills remaining.

The teams’ Monday game was rained out, forcing the teams to play a doubleheader Tuesday. Texas won the nightcap 6-3 after losing the opener by the same score.

“The two words I’m tired of are ‘Lake effect (rain)’, but we haven’t figured out a way to beat it,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “It seems like everybody likes to throw that in there when the weather doesn’t go according to plan.”

THE NEXT STEP

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness) will work three innings Thursday for Triple-A Columbus at Indianapolis, marking his return to the mound after nearly three weeks. Francona said he will be limited to 50-55 pitches. Civale has not pitched since May 20 when he fell twice while mishandling a grounder against Detroit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jonathan Hernández (right elbow surgery) has made three appearances during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, allowing one run in two innings. Hernández is working his way back from Tommy John surgery on April 12, 2021.

Guardians: DH Franmil Reyes (right hamstring tightness), who has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25, took batting practice late in the afternoon. Reyes hit several pitches from assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez deep into the bleachers.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto (4-2, 4.24) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago. Otto has won a career-high three consecutive starts.

Guardians: LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA) starts Thursday as Cleveland continues its homestand with four games against Oakland. Pilkington made his big league debut on April 15.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber reacts as rainfall increases during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber reacts as rainfall increases during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez watches his RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez watches his RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Dane Dunning walks off the field after working the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Dane Dunning walks off the field after working the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez runs leaves the batter's box after hitting an RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez runs leaves the batter's box after hitting an RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor scores on a double by Andrés Giménez against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor scores on a double by Andrés Giménez against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Brock Burke throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Brock Burke throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) Credit: Nick Cammett Credit: Nick Cammett