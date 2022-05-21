Ramírez shakes off injury, leads Guardians past Tigers 6-1

Tarik Skubal extended his scoreless innings streak to 19, but left the game after being struck on the leg by a line drive after pitching five scoreless innings.

Skubal was hit on the lower left leg by Ernie Clement’s liner. The ball caromed to third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who threw to second for the inning-ending force play. The impact knocked Skubal down. He quickly got up, limped to the dugout and went to the clubhouse with a trainer.

Skubal’s injury is the latest to hit Detroit’s rotation that began the season. Tyler Alexander (left elbow), Matt Manning (right shoulder) and Casey Mize (right elbow) are on the injured list, and Eduardo Rodriguez (left side) is expected to join them this weekend. Michael Pineda is also on the IL with a broken right finger.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (2-3) moved to 7-0 in eight career starts against Detroit, but he was removed in the seventh with an apparent injury. The right-hander tripped while running toward first base after fielding a grounder.

Civale was charged with an error on the play and removed. The team announced he had a left glute cramp.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Will Vest was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after a positive test. The contract of RHP Drew Carlton was purchased from Triple-A Toledo.

Guardians: OF Josh Naylor was activated from the COVID-19 IL but wasn’t in the lineup against Skubal. Naylor missed five games. OF Richie Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.87 ERA), the Tigers’ No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, makes his fourth major league start Saturday night. RHP Shane Bieber (1-2, 3.72) starts for the Guardians. He gave up one run in six innings against Minnesota on May 14.

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, left, and Emmanuel Clase celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw celebrate a win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro reacts after striking out against Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez watches his three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario stands on first base wearing the Armed Forces Day socks during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane