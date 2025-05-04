Ramírez returns to Guardians' lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays, two days after the third baseman left in the third inning because of a mild right ankle sprain.

The six-time All-Star was injured when he stumbled and fell while crossing first base on an infield single. Ramírez went down after being struck in the back by a throw from Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt.