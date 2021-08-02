Ramirez HR in Indians 10th; Jays' 1st loss back in Canada

Harold Ramirez and Oscar Mercado had back-to-back RBI singles off Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray in third. Toronto tied it on Guerrero’s two-run homer off Eli Morgan in the sixth.

Recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, Morgan allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He walked one and matched a career-high by striking out nine.

Ray gave up two runs and six hits in six innings.

DROPPING THE AX

The Blue Jays traded minor league RHP John Axford to Milwaukee for $1. The Canadian-born Axford, 38, began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. He signed a minorvleague deal with Toronto in June and posted an 0.77 ERA in 10 minor league appearances. Axford last pitched in the majors in 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Corey Dickerson (left foot) took batting practice before the game and could be activated off the injured list this week, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

ROSTER MOVES

The Indians activated 1B Bobby Bradley off the bereavement list and optioned OF Daniel Johnson and INF Yu Chang to Triple-A. Both Johnson and Chang will remain on the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26) will try to win his fourth straight decision when he faces Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26) on Tuesday night. It will be Ryu’s first Toronto start since signing a four-year, $80-million deal with the Blue Jays in December 2019.

___

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run, also scoring George Springer, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Toronto Blue Jays' Robbie Ray pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (/Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker