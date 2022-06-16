Ramírez, Guardians win 4th in a row, beat sloppy Rockies 4-2

Brian Serven, who tripled, and Connor Joe each had a career-high four hits for Colorado, which has lost 10 of 14.

The Rockies committed two errors leading to unearned runs in the second and seventh innings and have at least one error in their last 13 home games, the longest streak in franchise history. Colorado has made a major league-high 54 errors.

Chad Kuhl (4-4) gave up two earned runs in five innings.

PRO BOWL QBs TAKE BP

Once and current Denver Broncos quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson took batting practice before the game while filming a segment of “Peyton’s Places” for ESPN+.

Wilson, who was selected by the Rockies in the fourth round of 2010 draft and played two seasons in their minor league system, hit several balls over the left field fence.

“It’s a real swing,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “It’s a real athlete. Many scouts thought he was headed to be in the major leagues.”

The pair have been picked to 23 Pro Bowls, 14 for Manning.

BRYANT HITS ON THE FIELD

Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant hit off a pitching machine during an extended batting practice session before the game, his third hitting session this week.

“He’s getting very close to a rehab assignment … closer than you think,” Black said.

Bryant was placed on the injured list for the second time this season May 25 after previously missing 3 1/2 weeks with the back issue. This rehab assignment likely will be longer than his first, which lasted two days, Black said.

Bryant is hitting .270 with no homers and four RBIs in 17 games after signing a seven-year, $164 million free agent deal March 18.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: DH/OF Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer as the DH at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday in the second game of his rehab assignment. Reyes could play the outfield this weekend at Columbus, Guardians manager Terry Francona said. … After throwing 76 pitches in a rehab game at Columbus on Wednesday, RHP Aaron Civale (glute) is on track to rejoin the team during the three-game series in Minnesota beginning Tuesday.

Rockies: INF/OF Garrett Hampson was scratched from the starting lineup after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol following a morning test. “A couple of years ago, we shut down games,” Black said. “I think we are figuring out how to stay as safe as possible.” … INF/OF Sean Bouchard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA) is to face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series to conclude the Guardians' six-game interleague road trip.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA) is to oppose San Diego LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.50) to begin a three-game series at Coors Field on Friday. Freeland beat Gore 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader in San Diego last Saturday.

___

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven follows the flight of his triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, rear, takes a swing in the batting cage as Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson looks on while filming a segment for Manning's cable television show, "Peyton's Places," Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Coors Field in Denver. The segment was done before the Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians in an afternoon baseball game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)