Ramirez and the Columbus Crew visit the Chicago Fire

The Crew are 4-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew rank 10th in the Eastern Conference allowing only 24 goals.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has four goals and one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored seven goals with six assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 1-4-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Sergio Oregel (injured), Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Alexandru Matan (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.