Ramirez and the Columbus Crew host Charlotte FC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -200, Charlotte FC +482, Draw +348; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Charlotte FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Los Angeles FC.

The Crew are 9-3-2 in conference games. The Crew are 3-2 in games decided by one goal.

Charlotte is 8-5-3 against conference opponents. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing 24 goals.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 12 goals and five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has six goals and two assists for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Charlotte: Junior Urso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.