Raiders' Maxx Crosby returns to full practice after knee issue

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby participated fully in practice Friday, a day after being added to the injury report because of a knee issue.
The Raiders host Cleveland on Sunday.
Crosby was limited in practice Thursday, as were defensive tackles Jonah Laulu (ribs) and Leki Fotu (heel). All three were listed as full participants Friday.
Crosby has four sacks in the past five games and six for the season. He also has 14 tackles for loss.
