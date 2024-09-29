Raiders hold off Browns rally to win 20-16 behind defense and new-found running game

The Raiders held on for the win despite star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and premier pass rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) missing the game because of injuries. And the defense held the Browns to 241 total yards.

Alexander Mattison rushed for 60 yards for the Raiders, who totaled 152 on the ground and five different players had runs for at least 10 yards, the highest number since 2010 against the Seahawks. The Raiders also became the first team since the Jets in 2010 against the Bengals to have two receivers score rushing touchdowns.

Las Vegas hadn't rushed for more than 55 yards in a game this season until Sunday.

Gardner Minshew was only 14 for 24 for 130 yards. He was sacked twice by reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Watson completed all eight passes in leading the Browns to a touchdown drive to open the game that lasted 9:22, but finished 24 for 32 for 176 yards.

He entered the game having been sacked a league-high 16 times and played behind an offensive line missing four starters much of the game and was taken down three times by the Raiders.

The loss was a major setback for the Browns (1-3). Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to get into playoff contention, the Browns now find those chances fading. Only 42 teams since the 1970 merger have made the postseason after opening 1-3.

Las Vegas (2-2) not only bounced back from a 36-22 loss to the Panthers the week before, but the Raiders found themselves in a 10-0 hole in the first quarter against the Browns.

But then the Raiders scored the next 20 points to seemingly take control before Zamir White's fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter was returned by safety Rodney McLeod for a 25-yard TD. Dustin Hopkins, however, missed the extra point, leaving the Browns down 20-16.

Cleveland appeared to take the lead on an 82-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Amari Cooper, but backup center Nick Harris was called for holding Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and the Browns eventually had to punt.

The Browns had that final last-gasp drive, forced to go for the touchdown rather than the field goal because of Hopkins' missed PAT, but Watson couldn't attempt a pass.

Injuries

Browns: C Ethan Pocic (ankle) went into the locker room in the first quarter, returned in the third and then left again. .... Cleveland went into the game knowing it would be without a significant part of its offensive line — RG Wyatt Teller (knee) and OTs Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring). ... LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) left in the second quarter. ... TE David Njoku (ankle) did not play.

Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) missed his first career game and WR Davante Adams (hamstring) also did not play. ... LB Divine Deablo (oblique), Munford (knee/ankle), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) and TE Michael Mayer also did not play. ... Return specialist Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) was hurt in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: At the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's the second of a three-game road trip.

Raiders: At the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

