Radford Highlanders and the Wright State Raiders square off

The Radford Highlanders play the Wright State Raiders at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
news
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
Wright State Raiders (1-2) vs. Radford Highlanders (2-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will play Wright State at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Radford finished 20-13 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 16.7 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Wright State went 15-18 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

