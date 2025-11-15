Radford Highlanders and the Wright State Raiders square off

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will play Wright State at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Radford finished 20-13 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 16.7 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

Wright State went 15-18 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.