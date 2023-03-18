Purdue's Ramos shocks Iowa's Lee; Penn St. leads team race

Diakomihalis was well aware that Lee had lost before his semifinal.

“In the moment it was like, ’Wow, I didn’t know what to think,'" Diakomihalis said. "I mean, he’s one of those guys who’s been very dominant -- probably more dominant than I’ve been.”

Diakomihalis said he understood the pressure Lee faced.

“You gotta feel for him a little bit, right?” he said. “I’m kind of in a similar position. The whole arena is waiting for you to lose. Maybe they’re not cheering against you, but secretly in the back of their head, it gets a little louder when the other guy is going to score.”

Penn State is closing in on its 10th national title in 12 years. The Nittany Lions have 116.5 points. Iowa is in second with 77.5 points followed by Cornell (64) and Ohio State (62).

But Ramos was the story of the night. He led Lee 4-1 at the end of the first period, but Lee scored a four-point near fall in the second period to take a 5-4 lead and set up the drama in the third.

Ramos will face Princeton’s Pat Glory, who defeated Nebraska’s Liam Cronin 8-2 in the other semifinal, for the championship on Saturday. Glory, the No. 2 seed, is undefeated.

“It’s a dream for me,” Ramos said. “The job is not done yet.”

The three Penn State wrestlers seeking their third national titles — Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Carter Starocci at 174 and Aaron Brooks at 184 — all advanced to the finals.

Bravo-Young got a two-point takedown in sudden victory time against Arizona State’s Michael McGee. He now has the nation’s longest win streak at 56 matches.

“That was a fun match there,” Bravo-Young said. “Found a way to get it done.”

Bravo-Young will face Cornell’s Vito Arujau, who defeated Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix 11-3 in the other semifinal. Fix had lost in the finals three times, but he was unbeaten and seeded second.

Starocci defeated Cornell's Chris Foca in the semifinals and advanced to face Nebraska's Mikey Labriola in the final. Starocci defeated Labriola 6-1 in the Big Ten final in a battle of unbeatens.

Brooks, seeded third, defeated No. 2 seed Trent Hilday of North Carolina State 6-3 in a semifinal. He will face the top seed, Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen, in the final.

Penn State got a fourth finalist when freshman Levi Haines, the No. 2 seed, defeated Nebraska's Peyton Robb in the semifinals at 157. He'll face North Carolina's Austin O'Connor in the final. The top seed remained unbeaten after defeating Lehigh's Josh Humphreys.

At 165, No. 1 seed David Carr defeated Princeton's Quincy Monday 6-5 in a semifinal. Monday's father is 1988 Olympic gold medalist wrestler Kenny Monday.

Other No. 1 seeds that advanced to the finals were Michigan's Mason Parris at 285, Pitt's Nino Bonaccorsi at 197 and Iowa's Real Woods at 141.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP