Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State after Emery's 29-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Chevalier Emery scored 29 points in Cleveland State's 99-86 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 7-1 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 81.1 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Vikings are 1-3 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State gives up 84.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne's average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 80.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 77.6 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Duffy is averaging 5.5 points for the Mastodons. Corey Hadnot II is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Emery is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.